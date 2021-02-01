Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.80 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

