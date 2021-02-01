Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.41). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of DKNG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

