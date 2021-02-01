Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

