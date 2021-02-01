Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 300,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MetLife by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.