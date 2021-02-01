Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

