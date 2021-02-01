Usca Ria LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $807.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

