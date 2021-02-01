Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

