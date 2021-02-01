16,309 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.