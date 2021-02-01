Karpas Strategies LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

