Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $543.16 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

