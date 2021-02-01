Usca Ria LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Concho Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of CXO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $91.06.

About Concho Resources

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

