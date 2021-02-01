Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

