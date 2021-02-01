30,155 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 264.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $34.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

