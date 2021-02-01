GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Brink’s by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $68.13 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $88.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -272.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

