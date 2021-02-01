IFP Advisors Inc Sells 807 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

