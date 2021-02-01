IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $765.99 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $841.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total value of $1,246,549.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,810,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,867,340. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

