First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.66 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

