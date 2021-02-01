Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 205,717 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $142,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

