Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $58.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

