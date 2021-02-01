Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

