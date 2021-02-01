Cwm LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

VMW stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.