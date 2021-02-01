Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.