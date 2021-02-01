Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,941 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40.

On Thursday, January 7th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $21,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52.

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.

DBX stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 959,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dropbox by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after buying an additional 936,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

