Cwm LLC Buys 3,386 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $32,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $617,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.