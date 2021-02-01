Insider Selling: FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $80,331.57 in Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Get FTS International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned 0.82% of FTS International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.