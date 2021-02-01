UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke Sells 883 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $70.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.