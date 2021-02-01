Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 2,000 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

