Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

