Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
About Sony
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
