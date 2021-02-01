Cwm LLC Buys 6,335 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.