Cwm LLC Grows Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $25.91 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.