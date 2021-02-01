Cwm LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV opened at $26.92 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

