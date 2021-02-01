GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,355,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $33.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

