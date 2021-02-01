Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

