Brian W. Adams Sells 12,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
