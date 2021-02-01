Brian W. Adams Sells 12,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

