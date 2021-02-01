GWM Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.