Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 56,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

EPD opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

