GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

