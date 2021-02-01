Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Separately, Macquarie raised Mahindra & Mahindra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

