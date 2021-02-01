Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Drops By 23.4%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Weidai stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Get Weidai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.