PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

PBTHF stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

