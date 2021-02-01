Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after buying an additional 556,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after buying an additional 196,966 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 538,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

