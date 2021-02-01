Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Financial Analysis

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canopy Growth and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $29.89, suggesting a potential downside of 25.41%. HEXO has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential downside of 81.89%. Given Canopy Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than HEXO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 50.49 -$993.37 million $1.32 30.36 HEXO $60.46 million 12.83 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.61

HEXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats HEXO on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

