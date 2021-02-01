Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Critical Contrast

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.16 $301.45 million $3.47 18.28 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Dialog Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 2 0 2.00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a consensus price target of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

