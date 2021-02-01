Brokerages Set AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Price Target at €12.75

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.75 ($15.00).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AIXA stock opened at €15.42 ($18.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AIXTRON SE has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of €16.92 ($19.91).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

