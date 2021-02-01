CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CDNA opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.15 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

