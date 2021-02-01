Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

