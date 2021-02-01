Wedbush Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,637.46. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.