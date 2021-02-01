IBM Retirement Fund Buys 262 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $175.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.