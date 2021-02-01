IBM Retirement Fund Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

GNTX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

