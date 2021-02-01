IBM Retirement Fund Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

